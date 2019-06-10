The Chappellet family has named industry veteran David Francke as its new managing director. In this role, Francke will work alongside two generations of the Chappellet family to steward the future of their Pritchard Hill estate.
Francke first joined the Chappellet team as a member of its Board of Directors in 2017. Francke will oversee every facet of operations from sales and marketing to hospitality, direct-to-consumer initiatives and strategic planning, while also working with the winery’s vineyard and winemaking teams to build on Chappellet’s 50-plus year legacy of excellence.
Prior to joining Chappellet, Francke served as the chief marketing and sales officer for Purple Wine + Spirits, and as a business advisor for Shirlaws, where he helped establish a wine division for the global consulting firm.
“Great wineries stay dynamic and relevant because they learn and evolve,” said Chairman Cyril Chappellet. “They infuse new energy and ideas, while respecting what has come before. David is a trusted friend and a visionary wine executive. He will help build on our family’s legacy, while honoring and preserving the values and ideals that have defined Chappellet for more than 50 years.”