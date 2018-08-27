The members of the St. Helena chapter of the Native Sons of the Golden West held its annual auto, truck, tractor and motorcycle show on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Native Sons Hall at 1313 Spring St. Some 80 people attended to see 26 vehicles.
With more than 160 members, Parlor 53 is one of the largest service organizations in St. Helena. The event is popular with the community, as all the vehicles are parked outside in the parking lot and along Spring Street for the public to see, said Rick Hanson, treasurer of NSGW 53.
The “Best of Show” was Frank Pina’s 1936 John Deere Popper Model “B” tractor. Honorable Mentions went to Russ Aves’ 1932 Ford three-window deuce coupe and Dan Beltrami’s “Brown's Auto” 1930 Chevy two-door sedan.