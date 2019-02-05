Try 1 month for 99¢
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away produce for the upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga.

You do not need to be a food bank recipient to receive the free produce. All residents are invited to come that need a little help making their food go a little farther.

This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be from 4-6 p.m., Feb. 20 at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Please bring a bag to put your produce in. If you have questions, call the church office at 963-4461 and leave a message.

