The St. Helena Unified School District will serve nutritious free breakfasts from June 11 through Aug. 9 at two locations: the St. Helena High School (9:30-10 a.m.) and the St. Helena Public Library (10:45-11:15 a.m.)
The meals will be served Monday through Friday, except for July 4-5. All children attending school district summer programs also will be offered free breakfasts at each school. The program is available to all children up to 18 years old.
For further information, please contact Angela Baxter, director of Food Service at 967-2722 or abaxter@sthelenaunified.org.