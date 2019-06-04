Meadowood Napa Valley will participate in Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 8, with complimentary yoga classes and guided hikes.
Yoga classes are offered at 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; guided hikes will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
According to a press release, a commitment to wellness and fitness have remained at the forefront of Meadowood for the past 40 years through a robust selection of sports, fitness classes, an all-suite spa, miles of hiking trails and sports professionals and resident health coach on staff.
“Meadowood is excited to be participating in Global Wellness Day this year,” said Michael Conte, director of Spa & Wellness. “We are looking forward to sharing our passion for health and wellness with our Napa Valley community, guests and members by inviting them to experience a taste of what we offer through our special fitness programming on our estate’s stunning natural environment.”
Space is limited for each activity, so call 967-1750 to secure a space. Participants are to meet at the Fitness Tent.
Founded in 2012 by Belgin Aksoy in Turkey, Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the second Saturday every June in more than 130 countries at 5,000 locations around the world with complimentary activities. It is a special day that reminds the entire world of the importance of living well, taking care of yourself and taking a moment – even for just one day – to be free from stress and unhealthy habits.