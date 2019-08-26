The stories of French winemakers will be featured in the St. Helena Historical Society’s 17th annual “Spirits of St. Helena” Cemetery Discovery Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22.
This year’s theme is “Vive Le Vin: French Winemakers at St. Helena Cemetery” as the stories of French and Swiss French winemakers who settled here are told. Again this year, in partnership with St. Helena High School Drama, local drama students will be the actors. They will tell of the winemakers buried in the cemetery.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m., with tours department from the front gate at 1 and 2 p.m., each tour will visit selected gravesites on the grounds.
“This event pays homage to the French who brought their culture to St. Helena over 150 years ago. Winemakers on our tour will include Jean Brun, Adrien Chaix, Henry Pellet, Germain Crochat, plus others who made a difference but were long forgotten,” said Mariam Hansen, research director for the St. Helena Historical Society. She adds, “You will learn about life in St. Helena and the contributions of these immigrants to the development of St. Helena.”
The event also marks the listing of St. Helena Public Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places. This year marks 163 years since the first burial at St. Helena Cemetery.
St. Helena Cemetery is located at 2461 Spring St. Tours will take place rain or shine. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Admission is $10; RSVPs are not necessary.
For more information, call 707-967-5502, email shstory@shstory.org, visit shstory.org, or find the St. Helena Historical Society on Facebook.