Fresh corn from St. Helena's Farmers' Market is my summer sunshine

Just hearing the word “summer” sets my heart pounding and my mind racing. Images emerge of peach cobblers with vanilla ice cream, ripe tomatoes joined by fragrant basil in a caprese salad and – best of all – freshly picked corn on the cob. While all fruits and vegetables are tastiest when they are newly harvested, stalk-to-table time is especially important with sweet corn.

Sweet corn is naturally high in sugar and low in starch but the moment it’s plucked, the conversion from sugar to starch begins. For the sweetest taste, corn should be eaten the same day that it is picked. Having said that, it is completely safe to store fresh corn on the cob in the refrigerator for up to a week. Be sure to leave the husks on until you are ready to cook as this seals in the moisture and slows the conversion process.

There are actually several types of corn. Dent or field corn is used for animal feed or dried and used as a grain in chips and mesa. It’s also often the base for moonshine and bourbon. Flint corn, also known as calico or Indian corn, is the colorful corn you’ll see in decorative arrangements. It can also be dried and used in corn meal, corn flour, hominy and polenta. Popcorn is a type of flint corn. And sweet corn is the one that appears on your dinner table freshly husked, cooked and ready to be buttered.