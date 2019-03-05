Fun, romance and ABBA as St. Helena Drama presents ‘Mamma Mia’

Showtimes

St. Helena Drama's production of "Mamma Mia" opens at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $10-$20 and available at sthelenadrama.com.

The other showtimes are as follows:

7 p.m. Saturday, March 9

2 p.m. Sunday, March 10

7 p.m. Friday, March 15

7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

2 p.m. Sunday, March 17