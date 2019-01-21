Linsey Simpson Gallagher has been named the new president of Visit Napa Valley, effective Feb. 4.
Gallagher will report to Clay Gregory, who will remain at the organization as CEO to provide guidance and mentorship during the transition, according to a news release.
Gregory, who will celebrate his 10-year anniversary with Visit Napa Valley in June, will provide “continuity of information and knowledge transfer” as the agency’s long range plan is drafted, said the release.
“Linsey joins us after 10 years in a senior leadership position at the California Wine Institute, and has strong relationships with key stakeholders and partners, including Visit California and the Napa Valley Vintners,” said Gregory.
“I am confident that Linsey will be an excellent leader for our team as we enter into a new decade strategically promoting the Napa Valley as one of the world’s premier destinations and positioning tourism as a long-term community partner.”
Gallagher most recently served as vice president, international marketing for the California Wine Institute since 2008.
“I am thrilled to be joining this unique and dynamic organization and have long admired the work that Clay Gregory and his team have done to build the reputation of Napa Valley as a world class destination,” said Gallagher.