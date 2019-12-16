Gary Fisch, front with giant scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during the Dec. 12 grand opening celebration of Gary's Wine & Marketplace, which opened in October at the former location of Dean & DeLuca south of St. Helena. The event featured hors d'oeuvres, music, local wines, and 20% off all products for locals. The store is the first West Coast location for Fisch, who also operates stores in New Jersey. Before cutting the ribbon, Fisch said the first Napa Valley winery he visited 40 years ago was Louis M. Martini Winery, located just down the street from the new store.
Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.
Juan Sanchez is a local legend for his running exploits, but most people didn't know he was an illegal immigrant. It was a pleasure to intervi…
Grayson Capener was a blast to interview, and her stories of life aboard a 200-foot square-rigger reminded me of my beloved Patrick O'Brian novels.
Some stories are fun to cover and some are fun to write. This story, about a St. Helena Police Department crosswalk sting, was both.
Thelma Hermes' and Ramona Decker's stories offer a glimpse into the Napa Valley's hardscrabble pioneer days.
Locals were crushed to hear Main Street Books was closing. Fortunately, Napa Bookmine came to the rescue a few weeks later and opened a new st…