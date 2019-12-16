{{featured_button_text}}
Gary's
Jesse Duarte, Star

Gary Fisch, front with giant scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during the Dec. 12 grand opening celebration of Gary's Wine & Marketplace, which opened in October at the former location of Dean & DeLuca south of St. Helena. The event featured hors d'oeuvres, music, local wines, and 20% off all products for locals. The store is the first West Coast location for Fisch, who also operates stores in New Jersey. Before cutting the ribbon, Fisch said the first Napa Valley winery he visited 40 years ago was Louis M. Martini Winery, located just down the street from the new store.

Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019

Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags