Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche is Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003. He has performed more than 3,500 organ solo recitals all over the world, including 68 tours in 41 different states in the United States. Additionally, he has released 26 CD recordings on the Motette, Organophon, IFO Records and Schott labels; has performed radio and television recordings in Germany, the United States, Australia and New Zealand; and is an author of several books and composer of organ and chamber music.