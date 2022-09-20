German organist Hans Hielscher to perform at PUC in Angwin

Organist Hans Hielscher of Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Pacific Union College Church in Angwin.
The community is invited to attend and welcome this highly acclaimed organist perform on the church's Rieger organ. There is no admission fee and the church is wheelchair-accessible.
Hielscher has been organist at the Marktkirche in Wiesbaden, Germany, since 1979. His studies were at the Detmold State Academy of Music and in Paris/Rouen, France. He also studied carillon at The Nederlandse Beiaardschool in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.
Hielscher has presented more than 3.800 organ recitals around the globe. His concert tours have taken him to all European countries, the United States (72 U.S. tours), Bahamas, Israel, Iceland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.
He is a published composer of some 50 works for organ. He has been featured on radio and TV broadcasts and 23 CDs recorded for the Motette, Wergo, IFO, Lade labels. He is the author of "Alexandre Guilmant — Life and Work," "Famous Organs in the USA" and "The Organ of Wiesbaden Marktkirche."
Hielscher has been honored by the French government in Paris for his worldwide engagement in French organ music and was nominated "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" in 1985.
Music can be a wonderful pick-me-up on a gloomy day, good company on a road trip or a mental escape. It also has helped define years and events: changing and evolving with the times. The springy vibe of doo-wop brings up images of the poodle skirts and jukeboxes of 1950s America, while The Bee Gees and powerful vocals of Donna Summer are quintessential emblems of the '70s.
With this in mind, PrettyFamous, a Graphiq site, found the most popular song of every year since 1940. They measured popularity by choosing the song that was Billboard's top single for the most consecutive weeks of each year.
Billboard published their first chart in 1940 and published a number-one singles chart under a few different names between 1940 and 1958. The Billboard Hot 100 was created in August 1958. Note: If there was a tie a certain year, PrettyFamous recognized the song that was No. 1 closest to the middle of the year (June 30), as it may have had more lasting power throughout the entirety of the year.
Music can be a wonderful pick-me-up on a gloomy day, good company on a road trip or a mental escape. It also has helped define years and events: changing and evolving with the times. The springy vibe of doo-wop brings up images of the poodle skirts and jukeboxes of 1950s America, while The Bee Gees and powerful vocals of Donna Summer are quintessential emblems of the '70s.
With this in mind, PrettyFamous, a Graphiq site, found the most popular song of every year since 1940. They measured popularity by choosing the song that was Billboard's top single for the most consecutive weeks of each year.
Billboard published their first chart in 1940 and published a number-one singles chart under a few different names between 1940 and 1958. The Billboard Hot 100 was created in August 1958. Note: If there was a tie a certain year, PrettyFamous recognized the song that was No. 1 closest to the middle of the year (June 30), as it may have had more lasting power throughout the entirety of the year.