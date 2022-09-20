German organist Hans Hielscher to perform at PUC in Angwin

Organist Hans Hielscher of Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Pacific Union College Church in Angwin.

The community is invited to attend and welcome this highly acclaimed organist perform on the church's Rieger organ. There is no admission fee and the church is wheelchair-accessible.

Hielscher has been organist at the Marktkirche in Wiesbaden, Germany, since 1979. His studies were at the Detmold State Academy of Music and in Paris/Rouen, France. He also studied carillon at The Nederlandse Beiaardschool in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

Hielscher has presented more than 3.800 organ recitals around the globe. His concert tours have taken him to all European countries, the United States (72 U.S. tours), Bahamas, Israel, Iceland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

He is a published composer of some 50 works for organ. He has been featured on radio and TV broadcasts and 23 CDs recorded for the Motette, Wergo, IFO, Lade labels. He is the author of "Alexandre Guilmant — Life and Work," "Famous Organs in the USA" and "The Organ of Wiesbaden Marktkirche."

Hielscher has been honored by the French government in Paris for his worldwide engagement in French organ music and was nominated "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" in 1985.