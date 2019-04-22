{{featured_button_text}}
Gertrude Colgin

Gertrude Colgin turned 102 years old on Sunday, March 24. She was accompanied by her daughter, Ann Colgin of Colgin Wines, her friends and staff of Aegis. She came back from an early lunch with Ann to find a red carpet welcome awaiting her as she was serenaded by Justin Diaz, the residents' favorite musician, as he played some golden oldies for her.

