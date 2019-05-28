The term “edible flowers” makes very few of us think of cauliflower. But a head of cauliflower is actually made up of underdeveloped flower buds, often called a curd.
No matter what you call this nutritious, low-carb, gluten-free and readily available vegetable, it is amazingly versatile. It is great raw, steamed, roasted, fried or baked. Raw cauliflower is a staple for crudité. Protein-rich cauliflower can replace chicken in a Buffalo-style appetizer. Use riced cauliflower instead of flour to make gluten-free pizza crust.
Roasted cauliflower is a great side dish. I like to dip bite-sized floret pieces in melted butter, coat with bread crumbs mixed with grated Parmesan cheese and bake in a greased pan in a preheated 400-degree oven for about 30 minutes until the cheese is bubbly.
Perhaps my favorite cauliflower dish is faux mashed potatoes. I boil bite-sized pieces of florets in salted water with 4 peeled garlic cloves for about 8 minutes and drain thoroughly. Place the riced cauliflower in a blender with butter, grated Parmesan, salt and pepper and mix until smooth. A variant is to mix the riced cauliflower with crispy cooked chopped bacon, shredded cheese and chives and cook in the microwave for a minute per serving.
In honor of A&Bee Provisions, a new vendor at our Market, here’s a recipe for Honey Curried Roasted Cauliflower.
Toss one head of cleaned floret pieces in coconut oil then liberally coat each piece with curry powder. Place on a non-stick baking sheet and roast in a preheated 450-degree oven for about 15 minutes, turning every 5-7 minutes to prevent burning. Remove from the oven and drizzle with 2 Tablespoons melted honey.
Stacey Bressler is a vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.