Collabria Care announced on Dec. 6 that President and CEO Linda Gibson is retiring effective Jan. 31.
"Gibson has served in this role for nine years and has been instrumental in ensuring the growth and sustainability of Collabria Care," said a news release.
“It has been an honor and a joy to work with such a committed and compassionate team,” said Gibson. "I can’t tell you how much I love this organization."
“We began developing a succession plan four years ago to ensure a smooth transition for when I was ready to retire. Now that the time feels right for me, I am confident that the organization is in good hands.”
“Linda has been a visionary leader and instrumental in Collabria Care’s growth from a small agency to one of the largest and most respected agencies in Napa County,” said Deborah Macdonald, chairperson of the Collabria Care board of directors.
Prior to joining Collabria Care, Gibson served as chief operating officer of St. Helena Hospital Clearlake; senior vice president, operations of St. Helena Hospital; and nurse manager at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The Collabria Care board of directors has appointed Director of Operations Celine Regalia as interim executive director upon Gibson’s departure.