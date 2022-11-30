 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gingerbread house decorating party set for Dec. 11 in St. Helena

The UpValley Family Centers and the St. Helena Fire Department will host a gingerbread house decorating party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the St. Helena Fire Department.

Decorate your own gingerbread house, explore the fire station and engines, and enjoy free wood-fired pizza for lunch. 

No RSVP is necessary. For more information contact Marcela Rodriguez at 707-965-5010 ext. 405 or mrodriguez@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or Josh Wilmoth at 707-690-7342 or jwilmoth@cityofsthelena.org.

The event is made possible thanks to the support of Dory Culver and Walter Nirenberg, and Paula Key and John Murphy.

