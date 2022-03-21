Give Big! online auction benefits St. Helena schools

The St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the St. Helena Parent Teacher Groups have announced the launch of their inaugural Give Big! online auction featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes wine country experiences that are not available to the general public.

This online auction is part of a campaign to raise money to enhance the educational experience of St. Helena public schools and represents a commitment from some of the Napa Valley’s most prominent wineries and businesses to provide for the students of its community.

The Give Big! online auction features lodging at prestigious Napa Valley hotels or guest houses, private vineyard tours and access to rare offerings of Napa Valley wine. There are multiple lots focused on multi-day wine country excursions through specific Napa Valley AVAs including lodging, meals, tours and tasting experiences and wine. Each lot includes a customized itinerary that allows bidders to plan their getaway. Other lots feature access to wines that have not been released to the public or tasting experiences from some of Napa Valley’s most sought-after wineries, including a rare 3-liter bottle of 2013 Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon and a private tour and tasting at Promontory Winery.

“We are excited about the launch of this year’s Give Big! online auction,” said local vintner and auction steering committee member Coco Lopez, Executive Vice President at Scarecrow. “This auction allows us to showcase for those outside of our beautiful Napa Valley a true insider’s experience while providing for the students in our community. Knowing that we are doing our part to contribute to the future success of these children is very rewarding.”

"I so appreciate knowing that I have a source when I have an idea and want to bring something alive for the students and that I have a place to ask and they will support my endeavor," said Jennifer Marinace, history teacher at Robert Louis Middle School.

The Give Big! online auction went live March 16 and runs through Wednesday, March 30. Go to charitybuzz.com/support/StHelenaPublicSchools.