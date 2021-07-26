Glass Fire victim compiles cookbook to thank community for support

When Scott Decker lost almost everything in the Glass Fire, the community rallied around him.

Now he’s returning the favor.

Decker has compiled “Treasures from the Past,” a cookbook containing about 30 recipes passed down by old St. Helena and Deer Park families.

The cookbooks cost $50, and Decker plans to donate all proceeds to the UpValley Family Centers.

Decker spent months asking locals to submit their favorite family recipes. Tim Giugni provided his family’s meatloaf recipe, Connie Wilson shared the secrets of the cioppino her grandfather, Steve Roberto, made for the St. Helena Fire Department in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and Johnny Marrs came through with a recipe for grilled balsamic peach salad.

Decker himself contributed a recipe for haystacks: corn chips covered in beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese and olives (optional). He remembers how his girlfriend’s mom used to make haystacks and then hit a brake drum with a big wooden spoon to let everyone know they were ready.