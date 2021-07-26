Glass Fire victim compiles cookbook to thank community for support

When Scott Decker lost almost everything in the Glass Fire, the community rallied around him.
Now he’s returning the favor.
Decker has compiled “Treasures from the Past,” a cookbook containing about 30 recipes passed down by old St. Helena and Deer Park families.
The cookbooks cost $50, and Decker plans to donate all proceeds to the UpValley Family Centers.
Decker spent months asking locals to submit their favorite family recipes. Tim Giugni provided his family’s meatloaf recipe, Connie Wilson shared the secrets of the cioppino her grandfather, Steve Roberto, made for the St. Helena Fire Department in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and Johnny Marrs came through with a recipe for grilled balsamic peach salad.
Decker himself contributed a recipe for haystacks: corn chips covered in beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese and olives (optional). He remembers how his girlfriend’s mom used to make haystacks and then hit a brake drum with a big wooden spoon to let everyone know they were ready.
Each cookbook comes with a delicately engraved cover, nostalgic photos that Decker felt capture the spirit of old St. Helena, a table of measurements (i.e. converting cups to tablespoons to ounces), and spaces for the owner to rate each recipe on a scale of one to five stars.
Decker and his girlfriend dated in their teens when they were both working at A&W. After what Decker calls “a 35-year break,” they got back together and lived at her family’s property in Deer Park. When the Glass Fire swept through the area last September, they lost her family’s farm, two houses and a trailer park.
“It was devastating,” he said.
Decker said he’ll always be grateful for the support he received from the community after the fire. The cookbook is his way of “giving back,” he said.
To buy a copy of the cookbook, email Decker at deckerscott377@gmail.com.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.