Glass Half Full: Good times are back with music, wine courtesy of Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug

This is the first in a new series of columns called “Glass Half Full,” in which journalist Anne Ward Ernst will explore the flavors of Napa Valley.

Live music and wine? Yes, please. It’s a combination that speaks “Napa Valley” and it has been missing and missed during the pandemic shutdown. But it’s back, and Charles Krug Winery has been hopping with live music and wine in a partnership with Blue Note Napa.

Blue Note Napa’s “road trip” to Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena features an outdoor stage and seating with full service, food from Tre Posti, and wine from Charles Krug Winery, of course. Using a scan to order QR code is fast and easy, and limits interaction with people outside your bubble, but all the servers wear face coverings anyway.

The eclectic Pink Martini performed recently with guest appearances by the likes of NPR correspondent Ari Shapiro performing with lead singer China Forbes, and singing back-up vocals on several other songs. Turns out Pink Martini pairs really well with Charles Krug’s 2018 Napa Valley Merlot and 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.