Glass Half Full: Songwriters in Paradise expands to Healdsburg

It’s a unique live music event that feels like having a group of fabulous musicians perform a private concert in your backyard for 100 of your favorite people. Except Songwriters in Paradise takes it a step grander and stages the performances at wineries and includes premium wine and exquisite food.

Songwriters in Paradise, or SIP, was founded about a decade ago in the Bahamas and has expanded to Cabo San Lucas, Napa, and will be in Healdsburg for the first time July 18-23. I attended SIP Napa and was blown away by the talent. It was topped off by tasty food and scrumptious wine from the venues where SIP was held — Alpha Omega, Brasswood, Frank Family, and Silver Oak.

It started several years ago when SIP founder, Patrick Davis, an accomplished singer-songwriter based in Nashville, was asked to perform at a resort in Hope Town, in the Bahamas. But he had a better idea. Why not bring along some friends, other singer-songwriters, and form a “writers in the round,” Davis said.

The style of the event is based on the format of the Bluebird Café, a tiny, humble listening room and café renowned as a launchpad for talent such as Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Faith Hill. Those stars weren’t known at the time they were discovered, and the songwriters who perform at Bluebird may not be as well known as their songs, but listeners will know their music.

SIP is “like Bluebird Café of the West,” Davis said, where three or four singer-songwriters sit together on stage and take turns talking about the songs they’ve written and performing them, sometimes solo, others as a group. “It’s super exclusive. It’s super unique.”

I experienced just what Davis said. SIP Napa’s first night was at Alpha Omega. We had a glorious rain shower that night and were kept warm and cozy under a tent. I’ve been to the Bluebird Café in Nashville, which was amazing, but SIP was even better. The musicians were stellar, the atmosphere relaxed, and it felt like I was at someone’s private party with a bunch of strangers. But the people who were strangers to me seemed to know one another.

Now that SIP has been around for a while, Davis said there are a lot of regulars, some who go to every venue. At times it feels like a reunion for the listeners and the singers on stage alike. There are groups of people who have become friends through SIP, and they plan vacations around the program. Davis, who acts as host, emcee, and performer, calls out to people in the audience like they are old friends. Because in some cases, they are, he said.

SIP’pers themselves find it challenging to sum up the event in just a few words. It’s difficult to describe they say. The talent on the stage is superb, and SIP in wine country means drinking superb wine, too. SIP Healdsburg will take listeners to Sonoma County wineries, Bella Vineyards, Comstock, Robert Young, and La Crema, and star chef Dustin Valette will be preparing the food one of the nights, just to give you an idea of the quality to expect.

Stories are told by the songwriters who set the scene and weave the tale of how their song was born. They interact with the audience that sits quietly, captivated by the conversations between the artists. Whoops and applause follow songs, and there is a lot of toe-tapping, but conversations among the audience during a performance is a no-no, Davis said.

“We will shush people,” he said.

In April at Alpha Omega during SIP Napa, songwriter Tim Nichols joked around with PGA golfer Jim Furyk who was sitting near the stage about a golf game they played together before Nichols launched into a song he wrote about golf. For the uninitiated, Nichols is in the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame. That’s how good the talent is at SIP.

Nichols, who has a Grammy, co-wrote the 2004 hit “Live Like You Were Dying” with Tim McGraw. While Nichols isn’t in the SIP Healdsburg line-up, there is no shortage of first-rate musicians including Davis who has almost 80 songs recorded by artists such as Jimmy Buffet, Jewel, and Guy Clark. Country group Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) recorded a Chris Gelbuda song. Gelbuda, who will be at SIP Healdsburg, is also a music producer with the song “Just a Friend” by Meghan Trainor and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by John Legend under his belt. Kristian Bush, who will be in Healdsburg, was one-half of the duo country group Sugarland, which was nominated for Best New Artist Grammy.

Other performers expected at SIP Healdsburg include Ashley Campbell (daughter of superstar Glen Campbell), Marc Broussard, David Ryan Harris, Channing Wilson, Lauren Jenkins, James Otto, William Beckmann, and Paul McDonald.

Even though it doesn’t bill itself as a fundraiser and is not a nonprofit, SIP does like to give back and encourages attendees to do so, too. When SIP Napa wrapped up in April, it had raised $100,000 that went to Notes for Education Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, and the St. Helena Fire Department.

Recipients from the Healdsburg event will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Healdsburg, Humane Society, and Healdsburg Education Foundation.

More information and passes can be found at SongwritersInParadise.com.

Anne Ward Ernst is a longtime journalist and former editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Contact her at GlassHalfFullByAnne@gmail.com.