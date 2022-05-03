Glass Half Full: Songwriters in Paradise raises $100,000 for charity

Four nights of Songwriters in Paradise (SIP) wrapped up on April 24 at Brasswood Cellars with organizers announcing the event had raised $100,000 for nonprofit organizations.

SIP is not a nonprofit or charity organization, but it does believe in giving back to the communities in which they hold their events, organizers said. Among the nonprofits that will receive a donation from SIP are the Notes for Education Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, and the St. Helena Fire Department.

The event features singer-songwriters who are better known for the songs they write for and with big-name artists such as Luke Combs, Lady A, Keith Urban and the like. Sharing the stage with their peers, the songwriters take turns sharing the stories behind the lyrics of their songs.

Napa Valley’s own Silverado Pickups performed at Silver Oak Winery, with proprietor David Duncan singing lead vocals.

This year’s SIP Napa was held at Alpha Omega, Frank Family Winery, Silver Oak Winery, and Brasswood Cellars. SIP will hold an inaugural four day event in Healdsburg July 20-23 at Robert Young Winery, Bella Vineyard and Wine Caves, Comstock Wines, and La Crema Wines. Food, wine and music are included. Tickets can be purchased at SongwritersInParadise.com.

Anne Ward Ernst is a longtime journalist and former editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Contact her at GlassHalfFullByAnne@gmail.com.