Singer-songwriters have a special place in my heart. I grew up with brothers who were all self-taught guitar players, who sang their own songs as well as songs we heard on the radio. The sound of a strumming guitar accompanied by a storyteller’s voice is woven within the fabric of my being. And it may be why I am so moved and inspired by Songwriters in Paradise.

Songwriters in Paradise is based on the “in the round” style of performers at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, where artists such as Taylor Swift, Vince Gill and Keith Urban got their start. Typically, songwriters take turns telling stories about the songs they are about to perform and the other performers either listen respectfully, or chime in providing harmony or additional guitar accompaniment. With only 150 attendees, it’s an intimate setting where you can actually hear the performers talk and sing — well, if you talk while they are singing you will be shushed — and there is not a bad seat in the house.

Songwriters in Paradise, known as SIP, is exactly the same, except that it takes place in the Napa Valley at premium wineries with wine-country-worthy food, and of course premium wine. It’s a low-key, high-energy love of music atmosphere. Recently SIP was held at Frank Family Winery, Alpha Omega, Charles Krug and Brasswood, where the respective wineries' wines were showcased with delectable bites by local eateries such as Tre Posti.

SIP performers names may not be household names, but you will certainly know their songs and the artists who have recorded their songs.

Patrick Davis, the founder of SIP, has written songs with Guy Clark and has had his work recorded by the likes of Darius Rucker, Jewel and Jimmy Buffett. Davis came up with the idea of SIP — which started in the Bahamas — as a way to spend more time with his songwriting friends, with whom he pens other songs. And through connections of other music lovers such as David Duncan, of the band Silverado Pickups – oh, and that winery called Silver Oak – Davis expanded SIP.

One night Davis performed a thoughtful song he wrote about his wife, Lauren Jenkins, and a difficult period of her life that involved a surgery and a car accident.

Jenkins, who has a mesmerizing voice and songwriting skills to be reckoned with, performed some of her own poignant songs and lent her voice to others she shared the stage with Chris Gelbuda and Wyatt Durrette. Jenkins routinely admired her father-in-law Rusty Davis’ skillful guitar playing as he sat to the side, adding electric guitar licks.

Tim Nichols, a SIP regular, is in the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame, and so is Matraca Berg — both of whom were at SIP Napa. Nichols penned “Live Like You Were Dying," which won a Grammy in 2004. Berg brought along her husband, Jeff Hanna, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who joined the group onstage for a handful of songs.

And then there is Gabe Dixon, a 21st-century Billy Joel-like piano man who tours with Tedeschi Trucks Band, and has his own LPs and CDs that warrant recognition on their own.

All the performers are talented, creative storytellers and deserve mention. James Slater, another piano man, has written hits for Kenny Chesney and others; Jedd Hughes, a guitar guru, has toured with stars such as Urban; James Otto has a voice that will hook you with writing credits on songs for Zac Brown Band, for example; Django Walker, one of the original SIP performers, has a Jimmy Buffett song under his guitar strap; and Charles Esten may be a face you’ll recognize as the actor/singer in TV shows such as “Outer Banks” and “Nashville.”

Part of the SIP tradition is to give back to the local community where the events take place. Over the past few years SIP has helped raise $35,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga, and has donated funds to other Napa Valley organizations.

SIP heads to Healdsburg July 18-22. Check out the artists and venues at SongwritersInParadise.com.

