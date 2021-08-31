Glass Half Full: Upvalley's Tom Eddy turns smoke-tainted grapes into brandy

The oft-used cliché of making lemonade out of lemons takes on a wine country twist as one local winemaker found a way to deal with climate change, wildfires and the smoke that destroyed some red grape crops in 2020 due to smoke taint.

“It’s taking a tragic situation and making something positive out of it,” said longtime winemaker Tom Eddy, at the family vineyard just northwest of Calistoga.

The new phrase may be something along the line of “when given fire and smoke, make brandy,” or at least that is how Eddy is fighting his way out of smoke-tainted wine.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Brandy is typically made out of grapes or other fruit that becomes a wine base. The most common grape used for brandy and cognac is Ugni Blanc, or Trebbiano. Fruity wines turn out the best brandy, Eddy said. Similar to how the word Champagne can only be used to define a sparkling wine made in the Champagne region in France, cognac must be made in Cognac, France; otherwise it is brandy.

Eddy used 2020 smoke-tainted Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and a little Pinot Noir to produce his brandy, that can’t legally be called brandy just yet because it needs to age for two years. It came out of a giant copper still at Griffo Distillery in Petaluma at 160 proof, about twice the level at which it will be sold.