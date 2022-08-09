Grace Church plans rummage sale

St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church is planning a Summer Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 20 at the church, 1314 Spring St. Money raised will be used to fund the church's Outreach Ministries. The church's teenagers will raise funds from sales of their food cart.

People can help in two ways — by bringing their gently used items, household goods, small clothing items, etc. to the church on Friday, Aug. 19, or by reserving a booth to sell your goods. If you do this, you get to keep a portion of your profits and you make a donation to Grace Outreach. No large items, furniture or large tools will be accepted for this sale.

Volunteers are needed on both Friday and Saturday, and coordinator Diane LeBlanc is asking people to volunteer for one or more two-hour shifts. To reserve a booth, sign up to volunteer, or for more information, contact LeBlanc at angwindiane@aol.com.