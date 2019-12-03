The Ninth Annual Ecumenical Quiet Christmas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
"The apostles gathered around Jesus and told him all they had done and taught. He said to them, 'Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.'"
In the busy days before Christmas, we offer you a place to "rest a while" with an evening of reflection, silence and music. This is a time to "catch your breath" in the midst of the bustle of the Christmas season ... a time to refocus. It also provides an opportunity to remember loved ones and to acknowledge the tenderness of the season.
Bring a friend and give them a special Christmas gift. Refreshments will be provided following the service.
For more information, please call Helen Christianson at 963-4157 or Julie Garvey at 280-0279.