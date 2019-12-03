{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is the rector at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The Ninth Annual Ecumenical Quiet Christmas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.

"The apostles gathered around Jesus and told him all they had done and taught. He said to them, 'Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.'"

In the busy days before Christmas, we offer you a place to "rest a while" with an evening of reflection, silence and music. This is a time to "catch your breath" in the midst of the bustle of the Christmas season ... a time to refocus. It also provides an opportunity to remember loved ones and to acknowledge the tenderness of the season.

Bring a friend and give them a special Christmas gift. Refreshments will be provided following the service.

For more information, please call Helen Christianson at 963-4157 or Julie Garvey at 280-0279.

