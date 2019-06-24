During its Sunday service, Grace Church will focus on preparation for disasters and imminent power shut-offs for this summer and fall. Grace Church has been designated as an emergency evacuation center for St. Helena and cooling center in the event of a disaster or extended power shut-offs anticipated by PG&E.
During the 9 a.m. service there will be instructions for the young children ages 5-12 on Emergency Preparedness by the Red Cross. Following the service at 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the Newton Room – Fellowship Hall, representatives from the City of St. Helena, American Red Cross, COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, PG&E, St. Helena Fire and Police departments and others will be available to talk to, along with brochures, at individual tables.
There will be a special program for preschool and elementary students as well.
Refreshments will be provided by the Emergency Preparedness Team of Grace Church: Doug and Lois Day, Sean Ashby, Joan Smith, Erika Mueller, the Rev. Anne Clark, the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga and Grant Showley.
For further information call Showley at 480-8849 or Grace Church at 963-4157. All are welcome, and reservations are not necessary.