Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is the rector at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

During its Sunday service, Grace Church will focus on preparation for disasters and imminent power shut-offs for this summer and fall. Grace Church has been designated as an emergency evacuation center for St. Helena and cooling center in the event of a disaster or extended power shut-offs anticipated by PG&E.

During the 9 a.m. service there will be instructions for the young children ages 5-12 on Emergency Preparedness by the Red Cross. Following the service at 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the Newton Room – Fellowship Hall, representatives from the City of St. Helena, American Red Cross, COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, PG&E, St. Helena Fire and Police departments and others will be available to talk to, along with brochures, at individual tables.

There will be a special program for preschool and elementary students as well.

Refreshments will be provided by the Emergency Preparedness Team of Grace Church: Doug and Lois Day, Sean Ashby, Joan Smith, Erika Mueller, the Rev. Anne Clark, the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga and Grant Showley.

For further information call Showley at 480-8849 or Grace Church at 963-4157. All are welcome, and reservations are not necessary.

