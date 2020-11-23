Gratitude Wall brings positive messages to downtown St. Helena

It turns out that in a year of pandemic, wildfires, political division, and socially distanced holidays, people are still feeling grateful.
That’s the message of St. Helena’s Gratitude Wall, installed Friday at the Hunt Avenue Hub.
Inviting passersby to write what they’re grateful for, the wall displays answers like “my friends and family,” “St. Helena city staff,” “school counselors,” and “kitties.”
The general idea came from City Councilmember Mary Koberstein when the council was looking for ways to honor city employees who helped respond to the Glass Fire. As it evolved, it took on a more general theme of gratitude.
As the temporary wall was being installed on Friday, City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said it was the product of a broad community collaboration.
Tony Albright and the Odd Fellows helped develop the idea. Landlord Lawrence Papale allowed the wall to be placed on the side of his building. Contractor Frank Saldivar and his team built the wall and found a way to hang it without being permanently attaching it to the building. Koberstein got the Federated Women to clean it daily.
Roger Asleson, who contributed to last year’s “Before I die I want to _____” wall on the side of Vasconi’s, gave advice. City employees Stephanie Iacobacci, Aaron Hecock and Philip Henry made sure everything was up to code. Jodie and Mike Nieman did the signs and Chouteau's husband, Matt Mumford, provided some last-minute help.
“It was a classic St. Helena thing where everybody kept saying yes,” Chouteau said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
