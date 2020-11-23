 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gratitude Wall brings positive messages to downtown St. Helena

Gratitude Wall brings positive messages to downtown St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

It turns out that in a year of pandemic, wildfires, political division, and socially distanced holidays, people are still feeling grateful.

That’s the message of St. Helena’s Gratitude Wall, installed Friday at the Hunt Avenue Hub.

Inviting passersby to write what they’re grateful for, the wall displays answers like “my friends and family,” “St. Helena city staff,” “school counselors,” and “kitties.”

The general idea came from City Councilmember Mary Koberstein when the council was looking for ways to honor city employees who helped respond to the Glass Fire. As it evolved, it took on a more general theme of gratitude.

As the temporary wall was being installed on Friday, City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said it was the product of a broad community collaboration.

Tony Albright and the Odd Fellows helped develop the idea. Landlord Lawrence Papale allowed the wall to be placed on the side of his building. Contractor Frank Saldivar and his team built the wall and found a way to hang it without being permanently attaching it to the building. Koberstein got the Federated Women to clean it daily.

Roger Asleson, who contributed to last year’s “Before I die I want to _____” wall on the side of Vasconi’s, gave advice. City employees Stephanie Iacobacci, Aaron Hecock and Philip Henry made sure everything was up to code. Jodie and Mike Nieman did the signs and Chouteau's husband, Matt Mumford, provided some last-minute help.

“It was a classic St. Helena thing where everybody kept saying yes,” Chouteau said.

WATCH NOW: CDC ISSUES STRONG RECOMMENDATION AGAINST HOLIDAY TRAVEL

PHOTOS: HALLOWEEN IN ST. HELENA, 2020

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News