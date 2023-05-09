The Mike Greensill Quartet, also featuring vocalist Gale Terminello, will perform at the Cameo Cinema at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

The quartet consists of Mike Greensill on piano, Joe Cohen on saxophone, Doug Miller on bass and Jack Dorsey on drums. The show will showcase the Great American Songbook, from Rodgers & Hart to Gershwin to Duke Ellington, plus original compositions by Greensill.