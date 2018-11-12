Guide dogs and their humans star in Napa Valley Film Festival’s ‘Pick of the Litter’
A litter of five puppies is born, each destined for months of rigorous training to become a lucky man’s (or woman’s) ultimate best friend.
Which ones will pass and become guide dogs for blind or visually impaired humans? Which will fail and be “career-changed,” living out their lives as beloved pets?
Those questions drive the suspense of “Pick of the Litter,” a documentary screened at Lincoln Theater in Yountville last Thursday as part of the Napa Valley Film Festival.
The film was a collaboration between co-directors Don Hardy and Dana Nachman and the nonprofit Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), which is based in San Rafael with a second training facility in Boring, Oregon.
Hardy said the film was inspired by curiosity over “what it takes to make one of these amazing animals be able to do these incredible jobs.”
Hardy hopes the movie gives viewers a deeper respect for guide dogs, and for how many people it takes to produce a successful one, from the GDB employees who deliver the puppies to the volunteer puppy raisers who train the dogs to the top-notch professionals who put them through their paces.
“All of that has to come together to make one of these dogs successful,” he said.
Christine Benninger, executive director of GDB, said she was initially hesitant about the film because she wasn’t sure it would “tell our story the way we honestly felt it should be told.”
After two years of shooting, her fears were dispelled.
“I’m really pleased with the way the picture’s turned out because it is an honest representation of our program,” Benninger said.
She hopes the film raises awareness and generates some financial support for her organization, which receives no government funding and is completely dependent on community support.
Volunteers Tom and Amy Webster of Napa have raised 25 dogs for GDB. They take in young puppies, train them, and then turn them back in at around 14 months old.
“It’s rather like having your child go off to college and not knowing whether you’ll ever see them again,” Tom Webster said. “The good news is you get to see the dogs at graduation and present them. We had the honor of doing that just two weeks ago.”
Also at Thursday’s screening was Cody Meyer, accompanied by Ronan, the golden retriever who’s been his guide dog since January. Meyer called Ronan “an absolute gift.”
“I really enjoy working with the dog because I feel confident and independent,” said Meyer, who recently started working for GDB as a canine welfare/training technician.
“He gives me the ability to go out and do what I want when I want to do it without having to rely on anyone else to get me there,” Meyer said. “If I want to go to the movies or go shopping, I can just pick up my dog’s harness and go.”
Puppy raiser Jessica Drew introduced Tachi, a 2-year-old black lab nearing the end of her training. Given the program’s high medical and behavioral standards, not all dogs pass muster – only 300 of the 800 dogs born at GDB annually will become guide dogs – but Tachi is succeeding admirably.
Drew said the ideal guide dog is adaptable to different environments and situations, motivated to work, eager to please, and able to form close bonds with humans.
Drew said she sometimes jokes about being so attached to a puppy that she hopes it will fail its training and become her pet. But the truth is that she wants all of her puppies to become guide dogs.
“The whole reason we’re doing it is to help someone else,” Drew said. “So even though we’re attached to them, we want to pass them on to someone who really needs them.”
Wendi Piscia has been raising Coral, a 6-month-old black lab, since she was 8 weeks old. At 14 months, Coral will go back to GDB for evaluation.
This is Piscia’s first experience as a puppy raiser. What will she do when it’s time to let go?
“Cry,” she joked. Then she added, “You go into it knowing that she’s not your dog, that you’re training her for a purpose, that hopefully she’ll make it through the entire process and have a higher purpose as a guide dog.”
“My whole family’s prepared. My 9-year-old will say, ‘OK, we have about 8 months left with Coral,’ so they know she’s not our dog. But we’re having a great experience.”
People who train or depend on guide dogs appreciate it when strangers ask first before petting the dog. Even well-meaning distractions can cause a working guide dog to lose focus, which can be dangerous if a person is relying on the dog to navigate a busy sidewalk or cross a street.
“Even though they look very cute and friendly, we ask the public not to pet our dogs when they’re working,” Meyer said.
Guide dogs love working, but when they’re off-duty they run around and play just like any other dog, Meyer said.
“Having a healthy balance of work and play is important for their mental health,” he said.
As “Pick of the Litter” began, a shot of a newborn puppy immediately drew a chorus of “awws” from the audience, which proceeded to laugh and occasionally sniffle as the five labs grew up under the tutelage of their trainers.
It wouldn’t do to reveal how many members of “The P Litter” – Poppet, Patriot, Primrose, Phil and Potomac – make the final cut. But the film suggests that happy endings are in store even for dogs that are “career-changed.”
“I hope people come away from the movie with an appreciation for that bond we have with our dogs,” Hardy said. “They can be exceptionally highly skilled dogs like these or a rescue dog that you love – they just mean so much to us.”