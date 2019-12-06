The next time your opponent at the poker table lays down a big bet, watch out – she might be holding Chateau Montelena and Sterling Vineyards.
Those wineries are among the 52 local landmarks featured in Aaron Voronoff Trotter’s new Napa Valley card deck.
Based in Portland, Trotter has been making playing cards for nine years. Each of his more than 50 decks highlights a different destination, from the Portland Beer Trail to Venice to Tokyo.
“I visit a place, walk around, draw what I see, and then color in the details later based on my notes,” he said.
It takes about 20 minutes to sketch each location in his sketchbook, and then another 30 minutes to color it later.
“I can make 52 drawings in about one week,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Half of the cards in Trotter's Napa Valley deck (the hearts and diamonds) depict famous wineries. The clubs and spades are based on nature scenes he encountered at places like Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Petrified Forest, and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.
He said he doesn’t have a favorite location, although he enjoyed the views along Silverado Trail and Mount St. Helena.
“I’d make them all the ace of hearts if I could,” he said. (That distinction belongs to Sterling Vineyards.)
Sonoma County and Oregon wineries serve as jokers. There are also four extra cards containing a map of the Napa Valley and details about all 52 landmarks.
“I’m a businessman, so I want to sell the cards,” he said. “But I also want to celebrate Napa. I found inspiration in the scenery and the wine.”
The Napa Valley deck is available for $20 (plus $5 shipping) at illustratedplayingcards.com.