Hands Across the Valley in St. Helena raises $400,000 to feed the hungry

It took a lot of raised hands to reach the $400,000 mark at the in-person fundraising event that supports Napa Valley nonprofit safety net food programs.
Held Sept. 25 at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, Hands Across the Valley held a silent and live auction that proved to be successful.
“Our top lot of a barrel of wine produced from the Beckstoffer George III vineyard and vinted by Kirk Venge went for $30,000. Two separate French Laundry dinners for 10 went for $20,000 and $16,000 respectively,” said Sean Dempsey, board member of Hands Across the Valley, and owner of the company that managed the event. “Golf legend Johnny Miller took the stage and promoted the ‘Fore’ live lot, which included a golf lesson for four, and accompanying the group on the last nine, and Johnny joining the foursome for lunch at The Grill along with their spouses.”
The winning bidder, who declined to be identified, chatted with Miller briefly after winning the lot with a $10,000 bid.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, bid $2,400 for an autographed guitar donated by Grammy-winning rocker Sheryl Crow.
"I like her music. I like her," he said. He's not necessarily a guitar collector, but last year he bought a guitar donated by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.
The evening started with a reception of wine and nibbles and time to scout out and bid on the silent auction. QR codes were used for bidding, which helped prevent people from hovering around tables and bidding sheets. Bidders could keep track of and update their bids through their smartphones.
Dinner was served family-style and led into the live auction bidding time hosted by Mark Ibanez, KTVU sports director. Assisting him was Kellie Fuller, who donned her “yacht rock regalia” for the occasion and in spirit of the band that followed the auction.
“Mustache Harbor, our band, was a huge hit and kept everyone on the dance floor for the duration of the evening,” Dempsey said.
The funds raised will support multiple Napa Valley organizations such as Feeding it Forward Napa Valley, Puertas Abiertas, Molly’s Angels, and Meals on Wheels, which are part of the region’s safety net food programs.
“Having run nonprofits for many, many years such as Cope Family Center, we saw so many families in need, especially for safety net services,” said Joelle Gallagher, executive director of First 5 Napa County. “This event has been going on for decades and it’s so very important to all of the food programs in the community and the families that benefit from Hands Across the Valley indirectly through other agencies. We are all so fortunate to have this event every year so that we can do what we can to make sure that we are working toward ending hunger in Napa County.”
Hands Across the Valley has raised more than $2 million since its inception, and its founder thanked attendees for their support and sent them away with a heartfelt message.
“We have a saying in our church. If you only do one thing, just be nice to each other,” said George Altamura, president and founder of Hands Across the Valley.
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test were required for entry.
Anne Ward Ernst is a longtime journalist and former editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Contact her at GlassHalfFullByAnne@gmail.com.