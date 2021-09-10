Hands Across the Valley set for Sept. 25 at Krug in St. Helena

Food insecurity existed before COVID, but the effects of the shutdown rippled through the country, creating more need for safety-net food programs.
Funds raised at the 29th annual Hands Across the Valley event on Sept. 25 will specifically support Napa Valley’s food programs, while providing some food of its own to attendees, along with premium wine, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions.
Hands Across the Valley has raised more than $2 million over the years to support local organizations such as the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels and a variety of other nonprofit programs.
The upcoming fundraiser will be held at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on Saturday, Sept. 25, featuring an array of appetizers from local chefs, splashes of wine from Napa Valley’s best, and a live band, Mustache Harbor, delivering their soft rock, “Yacht Rock Explosion” interpretations of smooth music of the '70s and '80s. A silent and live auction offers attendees to contribute even more by bidding on such items as special bottles of wine and one-of-a-kind events.
A dinner prepared by Chef Elaine Bell will be served for VIP Sponsors of the event during the live auction, and general admission ticket-holders are invited to stick around for Mustache Harbor, which will begin performing around 8 p.m., said Sean Dempsey, who is producing the event. General admission holders enjoy everything except for the dinner, he said. There will be tables and chairs set up for them in the back where they can sit until the music begins, when they are welcome to join others on the dance floor.
The evening kicks off with several food stations with small bites prepared by restaurants such as Brix, Cole's Chophouse, Celadon, EmpressM, Eiko's, Villa Corona, Monday Bakery, Napa Valley Bistro, Carpe Diem, Provisions Café, and Allegria.
Tastes of wine will be offered by wineries such as Peju, Priest Ranch, Charles Krug, Black Stallion, Madrigal, Hall Wines, Pride, Darioush and a “bubble bar” from JCB.
Dempsey, a self-proclaimed “rocker,” loves Mustache Harbor, and said they are often found dressed up in “white boat captains’ hats” for a classic all-aboard yacht look. They perform covers of bands such as Little River Band, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and Kenny Loggins. Attendees may want to consider donning their own yacht-rock style, he said.
Beyond the group’s attire and performance, they bring state-of-the-art sound and lighting.
The silent auction, which begins at 4 p.m., includes several lots of wine and wine experiences such as a magnum of Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon and the Bacon and Wine Experience for four; a 3-liter Peju Province Cabernet Sauvignon with a VIP tasting for four; dinner for six at Mustards Grill; tickets to next year’s BottleRock; hot air balloon flight with brunch; San Francisco 49ers tickets; and a whole lot more.
Live auction lots include such offerings as a 3-liter bottle of Rubicon signed by Francis Ford Coppola plus a Godfather Trilogy Blu-ray DVD set signed by Coppola; a holiday party for 16 with Ackerman Wines and appetizers; four round-trip tickets to Maui with five days at a condo; dinner for 10 at The French Laundry; and several special bottles of wine and other offerings.
General admission tickets are $125 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
