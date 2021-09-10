Hands Across the Valley set for Sept. 25 at Krug in St. Helena

Food insecurity existed before COVID, but the effects of the shutdown rippled through the country, creating more need for safety-net food programs.

Funds raised at the 29th annual Hands Across the Valley event on Sept. 25 will specifically support Napa Valley’s food programs, while providing some food of its own to attendees, along with premium wine, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions.

Hands Across the Valley has raised more than $2 million over the years to support local organizations such as the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels and a variety of other nonprofit programs.

The upcoming fundraiser will be held at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on Saturday, Sept. 25, featuring an array of appetizers from local chefs, splashes of wine from Napa Valley’s best, and a live band, Mustache Harbor, delivering their soft rock, “Yacht Rock Explosion” interpretations of smooth music of the '70s and '80s. A silent and live auction offers attendees to contribute even more by bidding on such items as special bottles of wine and one-of-a-kind events.