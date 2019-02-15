The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Harry Allen Quintet in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Vineyard Room at Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway in Oakville.
The quintet combines the fluidity of leader Harry Allen with the inventiveness of his featured cohort Grant Stewart. Supporting the two popular saxmen is a back line that includes bassist Eric Markowitz and drummer Leon Joyce, Jr.
“If there is an equivalent today of the tenor saxophone legends of the '50s and '60s – names like Cohn, Coltrane, Getz, Gordon, Hawkins, Rollins, Sims, Webster, Young – these two guys are in that club,” said concert producer Bill Hart.
“What separates Grant Stewart from so many of his peers stuck in the quicksand of hard bop nostalgia is the sheer creative spark and spontaneity of his solos," wrote critic Mark Stryker for the Detroit Free Press. "When Stewart gets hot the questions of individuality evaporate amid the in-the-moment thrills of his invention.”
While the music is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., patrons are encouraged to arrive by 3:30, when the doors open, to select their seats and to partake in the wine, cheese and charcuterie reception provided by the winery.
Tickets are available by visiting NVJS.org or calling 224-5299. Prices are $25 for Napa Valley Jazz Society Members, $15 for students, and $45 for others.