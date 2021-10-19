Heartwarming stories, chilly setting in St. Helena Drama’s ‘Almost, Maine’

It will be chilly with a chance of showers this weekend, ideal weather for St. Helena Drama’s production of the wintry romantic comedy “Almost, Maine.”
Playing Oct. 21-24 in a tent outside the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, the play marks a triumphant return for St. Helena High School students who haven’t performed in front of a live audience since their March 2020 production of “Newsies” was curtailed mid-run by the pandemic.
John Cariani’s whimsical play takes place at 9 p.m. on a chilly night in Northern Maine. It features a series of encounters between characters who reflect on love, heartbreak and hope.
“It’s a feel-good play,” said Zoey Pratt, who’s co-directing “Almost, Maine” with her classmate Mazzy Jones. “It’s all about connection. After this time when we’ve all been so isolated and off on our own, it’s so good to finally emphasize the importance of connecting with one another.”
Jones and Pratt have been making movies since they were kids, mostly recently a film they directed for an assignment last year that got positive feedback from their classmates. Drama Director Patti Coyle asked them if they’d like to direct St. Helena Drama’s next production.
Their immediate response: “Of course.”
Coyle suggested “Almost, Maine,” and when Jones and Pratt read it they agreed it struck the perfect tone for this post-pandemic moment.
“It’s happy and romantic,” said Jones. “It’s about making people laugh.”
They soon discovered that putting on a theatrical production – even a heartwarming one like “Almost, Maine” was not the same as directing a short film.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, but it’s been a great experience to start with a vision and then watch it come together by working with these amazing actors and actresses,” Pratt said. “They give the vision life.”
Having mounted productions in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center since it opened in 2016, students are performing “Almost, Maine” outdoors, which presents some logistical challenges.
“We had to figure out how to do lighting and sound outside,” Pratt said. “That was a big obstacle.”
“We have to speak up a little bit more,” Jones added.
On the other hand, the setting is appropriate for an “outdoorsy” play like “Almost, Maine,” Pratt said.
Only four performances are scheduled, and each one will have a slightly different flavor since some of the roles are double-cast to give everyone a chance to shine onstage.
