Heartwarming stories, chilly setting in St. Helena Drama’s ‘Almost, Maine’

“It’s happy and romantic,” said Jones. “It’s about making people laugh.”

They soon discovered that putting on a theatrical production – even a heartwarming one like “Almost, Maine” was not the same as directing a short film.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, but it’s been a great experience to start with a vision and then watch it come together by working with these amazing actors and actresses,” Pratt said. “They give the vision life.”

Having mounted productions in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center since it opened in 2016, students are performing “Almost, Maine” outdoors, which presents some logistical challenges.

“We had to figure out how to do lighting and sound outside,” Pratt said. “That was a big obstacle.”

“We have to speak up a little bit more,” Jones added.

On the other hand, the setting is appropriate for an “outdoorsy” play like “Almost, Maine,” Pratt said.

Only four performances are scheduled, and each one will have a slightly different flavor since some of the roles are double-cast to give everyone a chance to shine onstage.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.