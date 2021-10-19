 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartwarming stories, chilly setting in St. Helena Drama’s ‘Almost, Maine’

Heartwarming stories, chilly setting in St. Helena Drama’s ‘Almost, Maine’

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Drama presents 'Almost, Maine'

The cast and crew of St. Helena Drama's "Almost, Maine," which runs Oct. 21-24 outside the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

It will be chilly with a chance of showers this weekend, ideal weather for St. Helena Drama’s production of the wintry romantic comedy “Almost, Maine.”

Playing Oct. 21-24 in a tent outside the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, the play marks a triumphant return for St. Helena High School students who haven’t performed in front of a live audience since their March 2020 production of “Newsies” was curtailed mid-run by the pandemic.

John Cariani’s whimsical play takes place at 9 p.m. on a chilly night in Northern Maine. It features a series of encounters between characters who reflect on love, heartbreak and hope.

“It’s a feel-good play,” said Zoey Pratt, who’s co-directing “Almost, Maine” with her classmate Mazzy Jones. “It’s all about connection. After this time when we’ve all been so isolated and off on our own, it’s so good to finally emphasize the importance of connecting with one another.”

Jones and Pratt have been making movies since they were kids, mostly recently a film they directed for an assignment last year that got positive feedback from their classmates. Drama Director Patti Coyle asked them if they’d like to direct St. Helena Drama’s next production.

Their immediate response: “Of course.”

Coyle suggested “Almost, Maine,” and when Jones and Pratt read it they agreed it struck the perfect tone for this post-pandemic moment.

“It’s happy and romantic,” said Jones. “It’s about making people laugh.”

They soon discovered that putting on a theatrical production – even a heartwarming one like “Almost, Maine” was not the same as directing a short film.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, but it’s been a great experience to start with a vision and then watch it come together by working with these amazing actors and actresses,” Pratt said. “They give the vision life.”

Having mounted productions in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center since it opened in 2016, students are performing “Almost, Maine” outdoors, which presents some logistical challenges.

“We had to figure out how to do lighting and sound outside,” Pratt said. “That was a big obstacle.”

“We have to speak up a little bit more,” Jones added.

On the other hand, the setting is appropriate for an “outdoorsy” play like “Almost, Maine,” Pratt said.

Only four performances are scheduled, and each one will have a slightly different flavor since some of the roles are double-cast to give everyone a chance to shine onstage.

Justin-Siena High School's seventh show in the pandemic era opens on Friday, May 7, as the drama department presents “Working,” a musical based on Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

'Almost, Maine' showtimes

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24

St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave.

$10 suggested donation at the door, cash only

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News