Heritage Center gears up to tell St. Helena's story

The St. Helena Historical Society has been remodeling its new temporary location at the former St. Helena Catholic School on Oak Avenue.

Besides moving and unpacking the hundreds of items that have been collected over the years, it's been exciting to adapt to the new location, said Leti Olivier, who was named executive director of the St. Helena Historical Society and Heritage Center in early November.

"Each room is outfitted to its own heating and cooling unit as well as set with the right lighting to preserve all authentic vintage items,” Olivier said.

Though the future Heritage Center still being remodeled, a few vintage items have already been placed in their new spots. A roughly seven-foot-tall map of Napa County, showcasing all of the different Ranchos, will be the first piece that visitors will see.

The Heritage Center will include a variety of themes and eras. There will be sections dedicated to Native American artifacts, pioneers, local businesses, common life, and viticulture to “frame the history of our town as diverse as it is,” Olivier said.

The St. Helena Historical Society also plans to display some of the history of Chinese immigrants in St. Helena.