Heritage Center gears up to tell St. Helena's story

The St. Helena Historical Society has been remodeling its new temporary location at the former St. Helena Catholic School on Oak Avenue.
Besides moving and unpacking the hundreds of items that have been collected over the years, it's been exciting to adapt to the new location, said Leti Olivier, who was named executive director of the St. Helena Historical Society and Heritage Center in early November.
"Each room is outfitted to its own heating and cooling unit as well as set with the right lighting to preserve all authentic vintage items,” Olivier said.
Though the future Heritage Center still being remodeled, a few vintage items have already been placed in their new spots. A roughly seven-foot-tall map of Napa County, showcasing all of the different Ranchos, will be the first piece that visitors will see.
The Heritage Center will include a variety of themes and eras. There will be sections dedicated to Native American artifacts, pioneers, local businesses, common life, and viticulture to “frame the history of our town as diverse as it is,” Olivier said.
The St. Helena Historical Society also plans to display some of the history of Chinese immigrants in St. Helena.
The society also hopes people will be encouraged to share some of their vintage items that were passed down by their ancestors.
“After the recent fires, I got a lot of people reaching out to me saying they wished they could have preserved their family heirlooms," Olivier said. "Being able to look back in time to where our heritage takes us is just priceless."
There will also be a section solely dedicated to Dr. George Wood (1896-1997).
“Dr. Wood delivered so many babies that there was a parade in his honor on one of his birthdays. The whole town showed up and (many) of the babies that he delivered were in the parade,” said volunteer Nancy Caffo.
“This organization is run all volunteered-based and I could not believe everything they have been able to accomplish over the years with limited funds and resources,” Olivier said.
She plans to create virtual meetings around January and bring speakers to talk about some of the artifacts.
“The challenge is to make it interactive for people, and that is where storytelling comes in handy,” Olivier said.
The Heritage Center will be open to the public as soon as the remodeling is complete and COVID-19 restrictions permit.
