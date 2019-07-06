America’s outdoor culinary festival, Heritage Fire by Cochon555, returns to St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27.
An all-star cast of chefs will take guests on a journey of whole animal cookery over live fires, beginning at 4 p.m. for VIP admission and 5 p.m. for everyone else.
The list of heritage and heirloom foods includes dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, and goats alongside responsibly-raised fish, squab, rabbit, duck, fish, chicken and locally grown heirloom vegetables.
Heritage Fire Napa will showcase more than 30 notable chefs and butchers, each grilling heritage-breed animals and each inspired by global food cultures.
The event is a fundraiser for Cochon555's sister charity, Piggy Bank — a start-up farm in Missouri that serves as a kickstarter for new family farms and a safety net for those in the wake of a disaster (flood, fire and disease).
Beyond the 100-plus chef created dishes, the food is paired with free-flowing wines from more than 30 boutique producers, craft beers and artisan ciders.
Tickets start at $150 for an all-inclusive afternoon feast, to purchase tickets, visit cochon555.com/us-tour/2019-heritagefirenapa. VIP access is $200 per person.