Hilos Visibles exhibit opens in St. Helena

An estimated 250 people visited the Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads) exhibit at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center last weekend.

Some dropped by during the Harvest Festival on Saturday, and even more visited the exhibit's grand opening on Sunday.

The projects features fabric squares created by students and other community participants as interpretations of what it means to be Latino in the Napa Valley. Some participants also contributed oral histories.

The grand opening featured taco salad by Vazquez Catering and music by Mariachi Juvenil Aguascalientes.

“Hilos Visibles is part of our larger effort to build a comprehensive permanent exhibit about the Hispanic influence in the Napa Valley,” said Stephen Taplin, former president of the historical society. “While Hilos Visibles will run through March, parts of the exhibit will contribute to our permanent exhibit on the Hispanic culture in the Napa Valley.”

According to quilt artist Arlene Correa Valencia, the quilt square artwork "untangles the invisible threads that tie us all together to make visible the individual stories of our community. This communal exhibition encourages participants to think about their history, their familial and cultural threads, and bring them to life through art."

The Heritage Center is open Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.