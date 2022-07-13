Historic 1911 luxury car returns to St. Helena

Possessing style for days, the 1911 Pope-Hartford once chauffeured visitors and locals around the upper Napa Valley.

A century later — and still looking as dandy as ever — the luxurious seven-passenger touring car once again rolled through downtown St. Helena on Monday, catching admiring eyes and telling a story of local history in the early days of “horseless carriages.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The car once belonged to Philo Grant, whose St. Helena-based Grant’s Auto Stage Line once boasted a fleet of 27 vehicles, including school buses and an ambulance.

Equipped with brass fittings, the 1911 Pope-Hartford was one of only 693 manufactured by the Pope Motor Car Co., which left the automotive business a few years later.

“It’s a fantastic car — even back then it would have been a thrill to drive,” said its current owner, Ted Bowers.

Companies like Grant’s thrived in the days when most people didn’t have their own car or a driver’s license, which California started requiring in 1913.

Even back then, the Pope-Hartford stood out for its luxury and refinement. It sold for $3,250 new, equivalent to about $100,000 today and almost five times the price of a Ford Model T.

With a maximum speed of 80 mph, the Pope-Hartford’s 50-horsepower engine was strong enough to climb Howell Mountain with ease at a time when visitors flocked to Aetna Springs Resort for rest and recreation.

Bowers said the Prest-O-Lite acetylene gas headlamps had to be manually lit with a match, although they've been modified to run on electricity.

“When you turn them on, you light straight down the road but you also light the tops of the trees,” he said.

After Grant sold the car in the mid-1940s, it passed through a series of owners, including the casino magnate Bill Harrah, who restored it twice and took it on various tours. After Harrah died, it changed hands a few more times and was restored at least once before its current owners, Ted and Celeste Bowers of Huntington Beach, bought it in 2020.

As part of its latest tour, the car arrived Monday afternoon at the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center. Among those on hand to greet it were the Sharpsteen family, who once owned a nearly identical Pope-Hartford that had also belonged to Grant.