Forty years ago, Rich and Carolyn Czapleski had to choose: to buy a vineyard property on Diamond Mountain or one on the valley floor, with a dilapidated redwood house and old vineyard. They chose the latter.

Caring for and renovating the historic home, built in 1858 by Napa Valley pioneer Reason P. Tucker, and his vineyards, including six acres of 100- to 130-year-old Zinfandel vines, has been a labor of love. Today, Rich says, it would’ve been cheaper to tear down the house.

“The home was built on dirt, there was no foundation under it. There were no French doors or (updated) windows. It was really rundown,” he said. The prior owners were an investment group that rented out the property.

As we sat in the sunshine in the backyard, Rich Czapleski talked about the work his wife, Carolyn, has done with the home and the gardens surrounding the home — calling it “a very good job.” Over the years, Carolyn has transformed the historic home and property into something special. She is both an interior designer and a Master Gardener and it shows.

“It is a very comfortable home to live in,” Rich said, with the original wood-burning fireplace. Along the way, the Czapleskis have changed the plumbing and the wiring. “Over 40 years, you do a lot that you don’t even remember.”

The Czapleskis are hosting a spring garden tour and tasting of their award-winning wines with ticket proceeds benefiting Calistoga’s Sharpsteen Museum. It will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Czapleskis’ Canard Vineyard, 1016 Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga. Tickets are $75 per person for the self-guided garden tour and wine tasting paired with charcuterie, or $40 for the garden tour only. For tickets, call Pat Larsen, Sharpsteen docent and board member at 707-341-3313. Tickets may also be purchased at Canard Vineyard on May 13.

In collaboration with the spring garden tour, the Sharpsteen Museum is hosting an exhibit highlighting the life of Reason P. Tucker, who was born in 1806 in Culpeper, Virginia and steadily moved west, finally joining a wagon train to head to California. According to research by Barbara Neelands, the Tucker group included 20 to 25 wagons. They crossed the summit of the Sierra Nevada, reaching Lake Truckee (now Donner Lake) while the Donner party “met with constant delays and reached Truckee two or three days behind the Tuckers.” The Tuckers reached Johnson’s ranch, the first settlement on the west side of the Sierras, a scant 24 hours before the snowstorm that trapped and doomed the Donner party.

Neelands wrote “Reason P. Tucker: The Quiet Pioneer” for the Napa County Historical Society. It was published in March 1989.

Rich Czapleski believes the Tuckers were a part of the Donner party but broke off and got through the Sierras ahead of the snow. After the plight of the Donner party became known, Tucker led the first three rescue parties and participated in a fourth.

Czapleski tells a part of the story of the Donner party: “There was a wealthy lady from back east, who was trying to bring her grand piano and all of her heavy furniture out to California. It was slowing everyone down. This is lore that I’ve picked up over the past 30 years,” he said. Tucker found out the Donner party was in trouble and went up and tried to rescue a lot of them. “That’s what I feel happened,” he said. “To me, that’s a good story.”

During his life, Tucker spent 24 years in the Napa Valley, only to lose his property as a result of a property lawsuit that ended up in the California Supreme Court in 1872. He then moved to Goleta in Southern California, where he died in 1888 at the age of 82. During his life, he and his four wives had 10 children, some of whom stayed in the Napa Valley.

The Tucker exhibit at the Sharpsteen Museum will open in mid-May and Larsen said it will include a variety of items, including Tucker’s rifle, a school bell from the Tucker school, copies of the deeds to the Tucker homestead, a timeline of Tucker’s life and photographs of the Czapleskis’ property. Eden Umble, special exhibit chair and social media consultant for the museum, is in charge of creating the exhibit.

Docent Pat Larsen said a handful of Tucker’s descendants, including St. Helena’s Jean Sawday, who is Tucker’s great-great-great-granddaughter, will be invited to the opening party for the exhibit.

40 years ago

When Rich and Carolyn Czapleski bought what was part of the Tucker property on Dunaweal Lane at Silverado Trail, it included 25 acres of vines, mostly Napa Gamay and six acres of old Zinfandel vines.

“Within two weeks after we bought the property, we got two calls. One was from Joseph Phelps, the other was from Bob Mondavi,” Rich says. Both men wanted to know his plans for the old Zinfandel vines. Rich was matter-of-fact when he said he was going to pull them out for economic reasons. As Rich tells it, Mondavi agreed, but added that the vines represented the history of the valley. Mondavi told Rich he made really good Zinfandel wines with those grapes, adding the vines are “some of the oldest producing vines in the valley.”

Today, Rich says, “that was 40 years ago and we still have them. And they still don’t pay for themselves. We only get maybe a ton or a ton and a half per acre. It’s not always about the money, it is the history of the valley.”

Gradually, the Czapleskis kept the Zinfandel and replanted the rest. Today, the 25-acre vineyard includes 10 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, three acres of both Merlot and Cabernet Franc, one acre of Petite Verdot and a little bit of Malbec. From those grapes, Canard makes three different Bordeaux blends, one based on Cabernet Sauvignon, one based on Merlot and the third based on Cabernet Franc.

Canard Vineyard has been creating handcrafted wines since 1984. Each year, Canard produces nine single-vineyard wines, each one expressing the remarkable complexities of the estate’s unique terroir. The wines are produced from sustainably grown, dry-farmed grapes, which are skillfully transformed into the finest expression of each varietal. Canard is dedicated to creating wines of distinction with an emphasis on quality over quantity.

Dry farming

Historically, most of the vineyards in the Napa Valley were dry-farmed. Canard’s old Zinfandel vines have always been dry-farmed, and it was about 18 years ago that Mother Nature taught a lesson.

“We had really hot days and the vines were saggy and droopy,” Rich said. Then he walked out to the Zinfandel vines, which were hydrated and “pumping away. I called our vineyard manager and said, ‘Mother Nature is talking to us here.’ We weaned everything off water over a three-year period.” Today, he estimates the roots go down 30 to 40 feet. “If you use water, those roots will stay up here near the surface; if not, the vines are like a weed, they’ll find the water. We don’t water the vines on the property at all,” he added. It’s all dry-farmed.

One of the challenges of farming the old Zinfandel vines is that they require a lot of hand labor.

“It’s mostly just a lot of work," Rich said. "We are constantly replanting; the vines are so old, you could knock them over with your hand. But they make a really good wine. Our feeling is you take care of the vineyard, 90% of the winemaking is done.”

Canard doesn’t buy any grapes, nor do they sell any. Instead it uses the grapes to make nine wines — all reds, because that’s what Rich likes.

“We are organic, we’re not watering anything, we don’t put any chemicals on the vines, except sulfur, but it is organic. Your best environmentalists are small farmers, because they have to make a living off the land, they want to take care of it. Most of the valley is that way,” Rich said, although he adds he’s just talking about small farmers like himself.

As a gentleman farmer, Rich claims that the Napa Valley is the premier winegrowing region in the world.

“I used to say we’re as good as the French, but now I say, we’re better," he said. "Year in and year out. When the French have really good weather, they make some really great wines, the Grands Crus, but we don’t have a weather problem here. From April until November, we don’t have rain. We don’t have to worry about it. Year in and year out, I think we have better wines.”

Canard Vineyards wines

- 2018 Alluvia, flagship Cabernet Sauvignon. Canard uses deficit irrigation (dry farming) for all its vines to create intensely concentrated fruit with more complexity, richness and character;

Reserve wines

- 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon;

- 2019 Reserve Zinfandel, made from ancestral 135-year-old vines;

Proprietary blends

- 2018 Throwback, blend of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Merlot and 4% Cabernet Franc;

- 2018 Adam’s Blend, Cabernet Franc blend, created by managing director Adam Fox;

- 2018 The Rescuer, a blend of 90% Merlot, 8% Cabernet Sauvignon and 2% Cabernet Franc, named in honor of Reason P. Tucker;

Estate wines

- 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon;

- 2018 Estate Zinfandel, made from grapes grown in one of the oldest vineyards in Napa Valley (85- to 100-year-old vines);

- 2022 Cuvée des Cendres (“From the ashes”) Rosé

- 2022 Coucher de Soleil Estate Rosé

Proceeds from the two Rose wines will be split between the Sharpsteen Museum and the Tucker Farm Center, which is raising funds for a new roof.