The North American Railcar Operators Association, a nonprofit group dedicated to the preservation and safe, legal operation of railroad equipment historically used for maintenance, brought 22 motorcars from the Northern California Chapter onto the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks on Jan. 5, creating an experience that echoed the glory days of train travel.

