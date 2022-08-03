Historical societies partnering on county's Hispanic culture

The St. Helena Historical Society is partnering with the Napa County Historical Society to present a new exhibit celebrating Napa Valley’s Hispanic culture that will launch in October. The project is called "Hilos Visibles, Visible Threads," and is led by Deb Alter-Starr, local education advocate. Students and other groups are creating fabric squares that are representations of what it means to be Hispanic in Napa Valley.

On Aug. 7, the Historical Society is hosting a hands-on workshop to create more fabric squares. The workshop will be at the Heritage Center Museum’s parking lot and Community Room (Tainter and Oak), which will be set up with tables and art supplies, including the fabric kits that also are available at area libraries. Some of the created squares will later be displayed in the museum’s Hilos Visibles exhibit in October.

People of all ages are participating in this project, from students to seniors. Past St. Helena Historical Society President Stephen Taplin suggests that “participants think about what they’d like to highlight about their community, culture or pathway to Napa Valley. It may be a person or place that has influenced you, a cultural celebration or tradition. It could be food, clothing, art, music or dance. Participants will be creating a fabric square that is personal for them.

“Hilos Visible is part of a larger effort to build a comprehensive permanent exhibit on the Hispanic influence in the Napa Valley,” said Taplin.

Details

What: Hilos Visible/Visible Threads Workshop

Where: Heritage Center, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena

When: Aug. 7, 11:30am-1 pm

Cost: Free