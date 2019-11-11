Rianda House has announced three festive holiday meditation classes specifically for seniors. The sessions will be taught by Dr. James Keolker, master meditation and mindfulness teacher.
A Thanksgiving Gratitude Meditation will be given at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 featuring a ceremony of gratitude stones, a popular annual rite. Seniors both new to meditation and those more experienced are invited. There is no charge.
The Winter Solstice will be celebrated with meditation and the sounds of rare Himalayan singing bowls at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The event will be held in the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. Seasonal refreshments will be offered and a contribution suggested. Friends and family of meditators most welcome.
Achieving 20/20 Meditation in the New Year will conclude the series on Friday, Jan. 10. The title is a play on words, 20/20 the sign of clear vision, meditation for clarity of mind. Seniors new to meditation as well as those more practiced are welcome. Class is free of charge.
Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. Reservations are required by calling 963-8555.