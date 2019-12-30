About 75 people, including lots of happy kids, attended a holiday tree lighting Dec. 4 at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford. Festivities included a visit from Santa Claus, a meet-and-greet with Napa County Sheriff's deputies, and holiday treats and refreshments. From left are
Spencer Graham and Elizabeth Pressler, proprietors of Elizabeth Spencer Winery, Deputy Matt Macomber, Santa, and St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
Santa Claus and youngsters
Santa Claus arrived on a St. Helena Fire Department truck on Friday evening at the Carnegie building and was quickly surrounded by children waiting to sit on his lap and tell him their wishes for Christmas.
Downtown St. Helena
Thanks to the efforts of the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and downtown merchants, the storefronts and downtown St. Helena are beautiful this Christmas season.
Pioneer Christmas
Families decorate gingerbread men during the Bale Grist Mill's Pioneer Christmas.
Christmas season at Acres Home & Garden
The shops downtown, including at Acres Home & Garden at 1219 Main St., are filled with plenty of goodies for Christmas gift giving.
St. Helena Winter Wonderland Roller Rink 2019
Jessica Ritch and her 3-year-old daughter Serena, visiting from Florida, warm up in an igloo with Marcus Marquez, board chair of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
St. Helena Winter Wonderland Roller Rink 2019
Kids and adults try out the pop-up skating rink at Lyman Park.
St. Helena Winter Wonderland Roller Rink 2019
A family skates at the Winter Wonderland skating rink, which is open at Lyman Park through Dec. 29.
St. Helena Winter Wonderland Roller Rink 2019
The 26-foot snowflake at the entrance to Lyman Park was created entirely from recycled material.
St. Helena Winter Wonderland Roller Rink 2019
Kids manage to stay upright during their first visit to the Winter Wonderland skating rink.
Pioneer Christmas
Will McBeardsley demonstrates traditional ropemaking during Saturday's Pioneer Christmas at the Bale Grist Mill.
Pioneer Christmas
Shane Kelley and Joe Joe Clark help Alia Winholdz with calligraphy.
Pioneer Christmas
Dick Holdstock (mandolin), Carol Holdstock (autoharp) and Carlo Calabi (guitar) perform traditional carols during Pioneer Christmas at the Bale Grist Mill.
Pioneer Christmas
Drew Erickson, Iris Erickson and Penny Proteau make Christmas ornaments.
Pioneer Christmas
Families crowd around to string cranberries and popcorn.
St. Helena Winter Market
During this past weekend's St. Helena Winter Market, Nimbus Arts was selling is wonderful Christmas trees at the Native Sons Hall. This tree, though, was on the corner of Main and Spring streets, directing people to the event ... and adding a bit of holiday cheer to the downtown.
St. Helena Winter Market
Noushie MIrabedi, owner of Oakland's Eight + Sand, said she began making clothes for women because she was frustrated with the fit, materials and styles of mass produced women's clothing. She was one of two dozen purveyors at the St. Helena Winter Market, held this past weekend at St. Helena's Native Sons Hall.
St. Helena Winter Market
Calistogans Lars and Molly Bjorkman bought a beautiful 7-foot tall Christmas tree on Sunday from Nimbus Arts at the St. Helena Winter Market, held at the Native Sons Hall.
St. Helena Winter Market
Healdsburg's Viveka Rydell-Anderson, right, was Christmas shopping at this weekend's St. Helena Winter Market, held at the Native Sons Hall. Helping her is Wendy Furman from Cloverdale's Whim & Caprice.
St. Helena Winter Market
Three-year-old Serena Ritch and her brother, Caleb, who is 6, spent Sunday afternoon decorating Christmas cookies at the St. Helena Winter Fair. They are with their grandmother, Cathy Buck of St. Helena. The Ritches are from Miami.
St. Helena Winter Market
Kelseyville's Melinda Price, owner of Peace & Plenty Farm, was one of two dozen vendors at the St. Helena Winter Market, which was held over the weekend at the Native Sons Hall.
St. Helena Winter Market
These simple, yet elegant, dishes, cups, bowls and plates were part of items for sale at St. Helena's Carter and Co. booth at the St. Helena Winter Fair.
Grace Pineda, Fatima Pineda
Fatima Pineda, 4, and her mother Grace work on a Christmas craft in the children's room at the St. Helena Public Library. Also present were Fatima's sister Dayana, 11, and brother Edgar, 6.
Gabe Devore, Lidia Ivanovich, Wells Casten
Gabe Devore, 7; Lidia Ivanovich, almost 7; and Wells Casten, 6 1/2, ride a wooden horse at the St. Helena Public Library.
Caleb Diamond
Caleb Diamond builds Christmas ornaments during an arts-and-craft activity Monday at the St. Helena Public Library.
Lisa Lord, Sam Coltrin
Lisa Lord and Sam Coltrin make Christmas ornaments at the St. Helena Public Library.
Santa
An inflatable Santa greets customers behind Steves Hardware.
Christmas tree
A Christmas tree at the St. Helena Public Library.
Homsy family
The Homsy family attend Thursday's gingerbread house decorating workshop at the St. Helena Public Library. Clockwise from top are Maggie, Emil and Adele. Not pictured but also present was Robert Homsy.
Dwyer family
The Dwyer family makes a gingerbread house at the St. Helena Public Library. Clockwise from top right are Derek, Cindy, Christina and Dakota Dwyer.
Gingerbread houses
The St. Helena Public Library provided all the supplies for families to build their own gingerbread houses.
Gingerbread houses
Sixty people attended Thursday's gingerbread house decorating workshop at the library.
Elizabeth Spencer Winery
