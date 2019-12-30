{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Spencer Winery
Submitted photo

About 75 people, including lots of happy kids, attended a holiday tree lighting Dec. 4 at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford. Festivities included a visit from Santa Claus, a meet-and-greet with Napa County Sheriff's deputies, and holiday treats and refreshments. From left are Spencer Graham and Elizabeth Pressler, proprietors of Elizabeth Spencer Winery, Deputy Matt Macomber, Santa, and St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. 

