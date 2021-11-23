Holiday Wine Barrel Tree comes to St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub

FOR THE STAR
St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub reopened Tuesday, featuring the new Holiday Wine Barrel Tree.
The 30-foot art installation is curated by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to explore the tree and its lights by evening.
The Hunt Avenue Hub, a socially distanced pop-up plaza first introduced in 2020, will be open from sunrise to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be closed through Jan. 3, and drivers are advised to use Pope Street and Edwards Street as a detour.
Photos: St. Helena Harvest Festival and Pet Parade, 2021
Jurassic Bark entry in St. Helena Pet Parade
Halloween crafts
Art project
Grace Weo
Reed and Wesley Galbraith
Valentine entry in Pet Parade
St. Helena High School band
Pet Parade
Valentine entry in Pet Parade
Daniel Hamlin, St. Helena Odd Fellows
Girl Scouts
Child reaching for candy
St. Helena Fire Department at Harvest Festival
Noema
Balloons
Pet Parade
Cornhole
Sherri Gallagher
St. Helena Heritage Center
Coca-Cola entry in Pet Parade
Glass artist Krista Flood
Pet Parade
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!