Holiday Wine Barrel Tree comes to St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub

St. Helena’s Hunt Avenue Hub reopened Tuesday, featuring the new Holiday Wine Barrel Tree.

The 30-foot art installation is curated by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to explore the tree and its lights by evening.

The Hunt Avenue Hub, a socially distanced pop-up plaza first introduced in 2020, will be open from sunrise to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.

Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be closed through Jan. 3, and drivers are advised to use Pope Street and Edwards Street as a detour.