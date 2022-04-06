Holy Week services at St. Helena United Methodist Church

The St. Helena United Methodist Church is offering the following services during Holy Week.

April 10, 10 a.m. — Palm Sunday — Celebrating Jesus arrival in Jerusalem. Featuring musician Mike Greensill. Come for the palms and stay for the hallelujahs!

April 14, 6 p.m. — Maundy Thursday — Service, table worship and communion. Tonight, the church joins in worship and song, with a simple meal and communion to honor the mystery of Jesus.

April 15, noon — Good Friday — The trial, judgment, and crucifixion of Jesus. In remembrance of Jesus’ greatest sacrifice, the church gathers to pray, reflect, and wait for His rebirth.

April 17, 6:30 a.m. — Easter Sunrise Service — Rise with the larks at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Road, St. Helena. Welcome Easter with the rising of the sun and the dawn of a new day. Featuring musicians Ron and Esther Brunswick.

April 17, 10 a.m. — Easter Sunday — Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia! Christ arises from the dead and brings the world abundant new life. This morning the church celebrates God’s grace with music, prayer, and joy, for death is never the end of life but rather a new, blessed beginning. Join the church for this most holy and sacred day. Featuring musicians Terry Winn, Jeffrey MacFarland Johnson and tenor Joe Pesch.

All St. Helena United Methodist Church worship services are in person and livestreamed on YouTube, then posted to both YouTube and Facebook church pages.