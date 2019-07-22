Home Winemakers Classic is July 27
The 36th Home Winemakers Classic takes place 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
The 2019 classic features 32 home winemakers pouring tastes of their creations and a silent auction featuring donations from Napa Valley wineries of both wines and gift certificates for tastings. The annual event is a benefit for the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department, and many of the wineries make generous donations in appreciation of the protection the firefighters provide. This year’s auction of more than 200 items includes donations from wineries including Harlan, Cain Vineyards, Chateau Potelle VGS, Mayacamus Vineyards, Far Niente, Laird Family Estate, Chase Family and Benessere.
In addition to being a fundraiser and an opportunity to meet local home winemakers and taste their wines, it’s a chance for these winemakers to share their experiences and get feedback.Each year a professional panel judges the home wines entered for the event. Mary Pisor, from Pine Ridge Vineyards and the current chairwoman of the wine judging panel, assembles professional winemakers, barrel makers and enologists to give home winemakers professional feedback on their wines.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased at www.drycreek-lokoya.com or www.homewinemakersclassic.com. The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.