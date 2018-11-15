Part 2
In April a 24-hour go-as-you-please [skating] contest was held in the skating rink on Adams [between Main and Oak]. There were nine entries: Charles Blom, John Whitton, Jim Davis (professional), Louis Hastie, William Serguson, Ed Veitch, Bismarck Bruck, H. Powers, and Rufus March. The track was 32 laps to the mile. The contest ended at the end of 23 hours and 40 minutes when Jim Davis finished his 100th mile. Next finishers were Blom, Powers, Veitch, Whitton, Hastie, and Serguson. March had to work all day, but ran 2.5 hours in the evening. Davis won $44; Blom $20; Powers $9; and Veitch $4.
Tiburcio Parrott [builder of Miravalle, now the Spring Mountain Winery estate], who maintained extensive gardens, was awarded first prize for cut flowers at a flower show in San Francisco.
Charles R. Vann was the orator at a May Day barbecue and picnic in Pope Valley.
Members of the Americus Hose Company [St. Helena Fire Department], making up a team to race at a tournament at Santa Rosa May 7, were Rufus March, Wiley W. Coffield, Angus McMillan, Charles Swartout, Louis Pellet, George Fountain, Jake Lockbaum, John Tainter, Joe Cox, William Kohler, Lawrence Duckworth, Louis Paulson, Al Bell (foreman), and Frank Burnett (trainer).
Dr. M.F. McTaggert installed a sanitarium [clinic] in the Kibbler Building [now home to Wydown Hotel].
David Fried and son of San Francisco took over the management of the Commercial (formerly the Palace) Hotel.
Jim Davis, a local athlete, defeated Hart (winner of the six-day race in San Francisco) in a heel and toe contest.
Louis Pellet has adopted the little boy Louie, who has resided with the family of W. H. Whitmore. Insurance solicitor Whitmore, who worked for Smith and Johnson, had been found to be withholding premiums collected and was notified to make up the shortage. He skipped out to San Francisco and his family is in a destitute state.
The Arion Singing Society of San Francisco gave an entertainment in Turner Hall [the German social club building formerly on the site of Lyman Park]. The program was of the highest class and was the best attended affair ever given here.
Town officers elected in May under the new charter were: Dr. Henry Pond, Henry Pellet, Owen Wade, Marcus Inman, and Frank Kraft as trustees [city council]; J.G. Johnson, treasurer; A. B. Swartout, marshal; James V. Haire, clerk.
Sells Brothers and Barrett’s united circus performed in St. Helena May 16 but “on account of the hard times the attendance was small.”
At a meeting of the winegrowers a method of aging wine by electricity was explained. It was a process through which wine aged for 30 days was claimed to be purer, cleaner, and better than that stored for three years. The cost was 3 cents a gallon, against 10 cents under the storage system.
G. Rossi of Napa opened a grocery store next to Tonolla’s furniture store.
The terrible flood at Johnstown, Pennsylvania on May 31 was reported. Loss of life was 5,000 and of property was $40 million.
E. Saunders advertised bathing suits in the Mother Hubbard style, or in the “abbreviated” (for those days) Saratoga style.
The Turn Verein [German club] sponsored the Fourth of July celebration which was held in Crane Park [on El Bonita Avenue -- not today’s Crane Park]. A feature of the day was the raising of the new town flag on a 75 foot pole at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Main Street.
A shooting affray in Chinatown [at West Charter Oak and Main Street] over a gambling debt resulted in injuries to two men. The gunman escaped.
Joseph R. Kettlewell and Son sued the St. Helena Water Company for $10,000 damages, claiming their fire loss was greatly increased by the action of the company in having the water turned off. The jury awarded the firm $500.
The St. Helena Electric Light and Power Company was organized with I.J. Newkirk, D.B. Carver, L. Duckworth, L.H. Trainor, H. M. Pond, William Rennie and George A. Riggins as directors. Dr. Pond was president; Riggins, vice president; Carver, treasurer; W.A. Mackinder, secretary; and L. Duckworth, superintendent. A plant was installed in Duckworth & Genung’s foundry [on Railroad — today Terra Restaurant]. The lights were turned on August 1, when the Enterprise Band paraded the streets in celebration. Regular service began September 1, the power being on from a half hour after sunset to half hour before sunrise. Street lamps were of the carbon pencil type.
Miss Lillie Bussenius had a narrow escape while bathing in Napa River. She suddenly went down in water over her head and but for the timely assistance of nearby friends, might have drowned.
Mellie Kemper, a young man of 19 years, on duty at the railroad depot in Oakville, was stabbed in the abdomen August 2 and severely wounded by David Doak, who wielded a pocket knife.
The above was based on articles written by Leo H. Martin for the St. Helena Star and researched and edited by Mariam Hansen. Leo Martin (1877-1966), a local historian, first began compiling items that appeared in the St. Helena Star from the 1870s onward. His first column appeared in 1944. Mariam Hansen is the research director of the St. Helena Historical Society. She may be reached at shstory@shstory.org.