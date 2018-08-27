St. Helena music man Craig Bond is hoping for a packed audience when the House Jacks headline the St. Helena Choral Society’s second annual "A Cappella Festival" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
The House Jacks, a professional quintet that performs original material and covers, will perform following sets by the St. Helena High School Chamber Choir led by Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, the St. Helena Teen Choir and Jazz@7 of the St. Helena Choral Society, and Vocal Color, a group of eight local singers.
Bond, director of the St. Helena Choral Society, said the five current members of the House Jacks live in England, New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Austin, Texas.
They are renowned for their musical talent and for their ability to improvise covers on request, Bond said.
“You can name any song from any period of time and they know it,” Bond said. “I don’t know how they do it. It’s mind-blowing.”
The festival will be the choral society’s first show of the season.
Tickets will be available at the door and cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.