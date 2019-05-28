St. Helena artist Marvin Humphrey will exhibit 50 of his oil paintings from June 1 through June 30 at the St. Helena Public Library with a reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. One of his paintings is a scene of mustard flowers in the vineyard and snow on Mount St. Helena in the background that he copied from a photograph he took earlier this year. The original photo ran in February in the St. Helena Star.
