Italian Heritage Month continues

Oct. 12: Spaghetti and meatball dinner at the Native Sons Hall. Cost is $20. Seating is limited to first 200 who sign up. For reservations send check made out to “Sons of Italy” and send to 1125 Crinella Drive, St. Helena, CA 94574.

Oct. 19: St. Helena Historical Society displays Italian immigrant history exhibit at Harvest Festival.

Oct. 28: “It Started in Naples,” starring Clark Gable and Sophia Loren, will be shown at the Cameo Cinema. Enjoy the movie, pizza, wine and music for $5. Tickets are limited. Call 963-9779 or visit cameocinema.com.